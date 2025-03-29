Agricultural Bank of China Reports Strong 2024 Earnings

Agricultural Bank of China Class H ( (ACGBF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Agricultural Bank of China Class H presented to its investors.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, a major state-controlled commercial bank in China, specializes in providing integrated financial services, focusing on rural revitalization and the real economy. In its 2024 earnings report, the bank announced a net profit of RMB282.7 billion, marking a 4.8% increase from the previous year, with total assets exceeding RMB43 trillion. Key financial highlights include a 2.3% rise in operating income to RMB711.4 billion and a capital adequacy ratio of 18.19%. The bank’s strategic focus on rural finance, green finance, and digitalization contributed to its robust performance, with significant growth in loans to county areas and private enterprises. Looking forward, the bank aims to continue its high-quality development, emphasizing risk management and financial service innovation to support economic growth and stability.

