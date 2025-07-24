Agricultural Bank of China Completes RMB60 Billion Tier 2 Capital Notes Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Agricultural Bank of China ( (HK:1288) ) has shared an announcement.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited has successfully completed the issuance of its 2025 Tier 2 Capital Notes (Series 2) through the Bond Connect program, raising RMB60.0 billion. This issuance, divided into two tranches with varying interest rates and redemption conditions, aims to enhance the bank’s Tier 2 capital, thereby strengthening its financial stability and capacity to absorb losses, in line with regulatory requirements.

More about Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited is a major banking institution in China, primarily focused on providing financial services including banking and capital market solutions. It operates within the financial services industry and is known for its comprehensive range of banking products and services, serving a wide range of customers across China.

