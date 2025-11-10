Agricultural Bank of China Announces Interim Dividend for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Agricultural Bank of China ( (HK:1288) ) has issued an announcement.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited has announced an interim cash dividend for the first half of 2025, amounting to RMB 1.195 per 10 shares. This announcement includes updates on key dates such as the ex-dividend date and the book closure period, with the payment date set for January 26, 2026. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars, with the exact amount and exchange rate to be announced. This move reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to providing returns to its shareholders and may influence investor sentiment positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1288) stock is a Buy with a HK$6.10 price target.

More about Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily providing banking services. It focuses on offering a range of financial products and services to its clients, including loans, deposits, and wealth management solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 45.03%

Average Trading Volume: 129,500,221

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3004B

