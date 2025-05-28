Agricultural Bank of China Announces Board Composition and Roles

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Agricultural Bank of China ( (HK:1288) ) just unveiled an update.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting the roles and functions of its executive, independent non-executive, and non-executive directors. This announcement provides insights into the governance structure of the bank, indicating a focus on strategic planning and risk management, which could impact its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1288) stock is a Hold with a HK$4.80 price target.

More about Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited is a major banking institution in the People’s Republic of China, offering a range of financial services. It operates in the banking industry, focusing on areas such as strategic planning, sustainable development, and inclusive finance.

Average Trading Volume: 165,272,601

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2076B



