Agricultural Bank of China Announces 2025 Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

Agricultural Bank of China ( (HK:1288) ) just unveiled an announcement.

The Agricultural Bank of China Limited has announced its 2025 second extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to be held on November 28, 2025. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the election and re-election of directors, approval of an interim profit distribution plan, and plans for financial bonds issuance and capital instruments. These decisions could impact the bank’s governance structure and financial strategy, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited is a major banking institution in China, providing a range of financial services including corporate banking, personal banking, and financial market operations. It is one of the ‘Big Four’ banks in China and focuses on serving agricultural, rural, and urban customers, playing a significant role in supporting China’s economic development.

YTD Price Performance: 45.03%

Average Trading Volume: 129,500,221

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3004B

