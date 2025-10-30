AGM Group Holdings Finalizes Key Subsidiary Sales in October 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AGM Group Holdings ( (AGMH) ) has shared an update.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. has completed significant divestments, selling its Hong Kong subsidiary, AGM Technology Limited, and its shares in AGM Tianjin Construction Development Co., Ltd. and Beijing AnGaoMeng Technology Service Co., Ltd. These transactions, finalized on July 30 and September 9, 2025, respectively, resulted in AGM Group relinquishing control over these entities, potentially impacting its market positioning and operational focus.

Spark’s Take on AGMH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AGMH is a Neutral.

AGM Group Holdings faces significant financial challenges with declining revenue and profitability, which is the primary driver of the low overall score. Technical analysis provides mixed signals, offering no strong indication of a reversal. Valuation remains unfavorable due to negative earnings and the absence of dividends. Despite a positive market reaction post-earnings, the lack of clear guidance and sentiment leaves uncertainty about future performance.

More about AGM Group Holdings

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates in the technology sector, primarily focusing on the sale of cryptocurrency mining machines and standardized computing equipment.

Average Trading Volume: 3,844,087

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.15M

