AGL Energy to Announce FY25 Results and Climate Transition Plan

AGL Energy ( (AU:AGL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AGL Energy Limited announced the release of its full-year results for the period ending 30 June 2025, scheduled for 13 August 2025. The company will also host a briefing on its 2025 Climate Transition Action Plan on 21 August 2025. These events highlight AGL’s ongoing efforts to transition towards a sustainable energy future, reflecting its strategic focus on decarbonization and electrification. Stakeholders are encouraged to pre-register for these events to gain insights into AGL’s operational strategies and future plans.

More about AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited is a prominent Australian company with a history spanning over 185 years. It supplies around 4.5 million customers with energy, telecommunications, and Netflix services. AGL operates the largest private electricity generation portfolio in the National Electricity Market, which includes coal and gas-fired generation, renewable energy sources such as wind, hydro, and solar, as well as batteries and storage assets. The company is committed to transitioning to a lower emissions, affordable, and smart energy future, aligning with its Climate Transition Action Plan.

Average Trading Volume: 2,237,452

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.55B

