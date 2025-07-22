Agilysys Reports Record Revenue and Raises Guidance

Agilysys, Inc. ( (AGYS) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Agilysys, Inc. presented to its investors.

Agilysys, Inc. is a global provider of hospitality software solutions, offering property management systems, point-of-sale solutions, and food and beverage inventory systems, with a focus on maximizing return on experience for its clients in the hospitality sector. In its fiscal 2026 first quarter, Agilysys reported record revenue of $76.7 million, marking a 20.7% increase from the previous year, driven by a significant 44% growth in subscription revenue. The company’s adjusted EBITDA reached $12.5 million, and adjusted EPS was reported at $0.33, reflecting a positive financial performance. Key highlights from the earnings report include a substantial increase in recurring revenue, which now constitutes 63.4% of total net revenue, and a rise in subscription revenue to 65.6% of total recurring revenue. Despite a decrease in net income to $4.9 million from $14.1 million in the prior year, the company maintained a strong gross margin of 61.7%. Looking ahead, Agilysys has raised its full-year subscription revenue growth guidance to 27%, indicating confidence in its ongoing sales momentum and project implementation capabilities. The company remains optimistic about achieving its fiscal 2026 financial targets, supported by robust demand for its cloud-native hospitality solutions.

