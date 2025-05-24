Agilysys, Inc. Faces Financial Risks Amid Global Trade Policy Uncertainties

Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) has disclosed a new risk, in the Capital Markets category.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks straight to you inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Agilysys, Inc. faces significant risks due to the unpredictable nature of global trade policies, which could adversely affect its financial performance. Changes in tariffs and trade restrictions among major economies may lead to economic instability, reduced consumer demand, and currency exchange rate volatility. These factors could result in higher costs for goods, diminishing consumer spending, and ultimately decreasing demand for Agilysys’s customers’ products. Consequently, this may negatively impact the company’s revenue, profitability, and overall financial condition.

The average AGYS stock price target is $116.75, implying 14.90% upside potential.

To learn more about Agilysys, Inc.’s risk factors, click here.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.