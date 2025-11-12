Agenus Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Financial and Clinical Progress

Agenus Inc. ( (AGEN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Agenus Inc. presented to its investors.

Agenus Inc. is a leading immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative cancer treatments through a comprehensive pipeline of immunological agents, including antibody therapeutics and adoptive cell therapies. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

In its latest earnings report for Q3 2025, Agenus Inc. highlighted significant clinical and regulatory advancements, including the initiation of a global Phase 3 trial and the authorization of government-funded compassionate access in France for its BOT/BAL therapy.

Key financial and strategic highlights include the commencement of the BATTMAN Phase 3 trial, which aims to evaluate BOT/BAL in refractory colorectal cancer across multiple international sites. Additionally, Agenus reported a financial gain from the deconsolidation of MiNK, resulting in a net income for the quarter. The company also secured a $10 million bridge facility from Zydus, with an anticipated $91 million transaction closing.

Agenus’ BOT/BAL therapy has demonstrated promising survival rates in patients with advanced solid tumors, including a 42% two-year overall survival rate in heavily pretreated colorectal cancer patients. The company continues to expand its access programs and is poised for further growth with upcoming trial enrollments and data updates.

Looking ahead, Agenus remains committed to advancing its clinical programs and expanding patient access to its investigational therapies, with several key milestones anticipated in the coming months.

