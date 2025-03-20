AGEDB Technology Announces Leadership Change

The latest update is out from AGEDB Technology Ltd ( (TSE:AGET) ).

AGEDB Technology Ltd. has announced the removal of Cheolsun Kang as the non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, although he remains a director of the company. This change in leadership could have implications for the company’s strategic direction and governance, potentially affecting its operations and stakeholder confidence.

More about AGEDB Technology Ltd

AGEDB Technology Ltd. is a leading provider of enterprise database solutions based in Toronto, Ontario. The company specializes in advanced database technologies, including graph databases and data processing systems, offering robust solutions to clients worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: -88.64%

Average Trading Volume: 10,000

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

