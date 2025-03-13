Afya Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results and Announces First Dividend

Afya ( (AFYA) ) has issued an update.

Afya Limited announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024, showcasing significant growth in net revenue and adjusted EBITDA, with a notable increase in net income and cash generation. The company also declared its first dividend payout, reflecting its strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders. The results highlight Afya’s strategic acquisitions, operational efficiency, and academic excellence, positioning it as a leader in medical education in Brazil. The company’s expansion efforts, including the acquisition of additional medical school seats and new campuses, underscore its focus on sustainable growth and social impact, with a calculated Social Return on Investment (SROI) demonstrating substantial benefits for local communities.

Afya Limited is a leading medical education group and medical practice solutions provider in Brazil. The company focuses on integrating medical education and practice solutions to support the entire physician journey, from undergraduate studies to professional practice.

YTD Price Performance: 3.33%

Average Trading Volume: 100,152

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.43B

