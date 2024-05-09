Afya Limited Reports Strong Q1 2024 Growth

Afya Limited Class A (AFYA) has released an update.

Afya Limited has reported a robust set of unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2024, showing a significant increase in net income to 208.3 million Brazilian reais, up from 117.8 million in the same period last year. The company’s total assets also grew to 7.69 billion reais, while total liabilities decreased slightly, indicating a solid financial position. These results highlight Afya’s strong performance and may be of interest to investors looking for potential growth opportunities.

