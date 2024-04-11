Aftermath Silver Ltd. Finalizes Private Placement

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSE:AAG) has released an update.

Aftermath Silver Ltd. has successfully completed the final portion of its private placement, raising total proceeds of $3.85 million by issuing 17.5 million units at $0.22 each. The funds raised are earmarked for advancing the Berenguela Silver-Copper-Manganese project in Peru, as well as for general corporate purposes. A company director participated in the placement, which has been deemed compliant with securities regulations.

