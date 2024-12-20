Africa Energy Restructures Investment with Arostyle

Africa Energy (TSE:AFE) has released an update.

Africa Energy Corp. has announced a non-binding agreement with Arostyle Investments to restructure their joint investment in Main Street 1549, which has a 10% interest in Block 11B/12B offshore South Africa. This restructuring will potentially give Africa Energy a 75% direct interest in the block, while Arostyle will hold 25%, pending regulatory approvals.

