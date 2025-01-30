Affluent Medical Completes Pilot Phase of Artus Urinary Sphincter Study

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Affluent Medical SA ( (FR:AFME) ) has issued an update.

Affluent Medical has achieved a significant milestone by completing the pilot phase of its Artus urinary sphincter clinical study. This phase included ten successful minimally invasive implantations, demonstrating a promising safety profile and device activation rate. The results pave the way for a pivotal phase in Q2 2025, aiming to validate the device’s effectiveness on a larger scale and potentially extend its use to women, addressing a major public health issue affecting over 400 million people worldwide.

More about Affluent Medical SA

Affluent Medical is a French medical technologies company founded by Truffle Capital, focusing on innovative implantable devices for treating structural heart diseases and urinary incontinence. The company aims to lead the market with next-generation, minimally invasive, and biomimetic implants designed to restore essential physiological functions, with plans to market its products from 2026.

YTD Price Performance: -1.19%

Average Trading Volume: 2,500

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €51.12M

