Affluent Foundation Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Affluent Foundation Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1757) ) has issued an update.

Affluent Foundation Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a forthcoming board meeting scheduled for November 25, 2025. The meeting will focus on reviewing and approving the interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, and potentially declaring an interim dividend. This announcement is significant as it may impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns, indicating a period of financial assessment and potential distribution of profits.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1757) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Affluent Foundation Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:1757 Stock Forecast page.

More about Affluent Foundation Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 3,046,250

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$876M

See more data about 1757 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue