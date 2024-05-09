Affinor Growers Finalizes Strategic Private Placement

Affinor Growers Inc. (TSE:AFI) has released an update.

Affinor Growers Inc. has successfully completed a private placement, raising $49,000 through the sale of 700,000 units at $0.07 each, which includes common shares and warrants. The proceeds are earmarked for administrative fees as well as strawberry production and development. A significant shareholder wholly owning a subscribing corporation participated in the transaction, classified as a ‘related party transaction’ and exempt from certain minority approval requirements.

