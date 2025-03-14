Affinity Metals Extends Warrant Expiry to 2028

An announcement from Affinity Metals ( (TSE:AFF) ) is now available.

Affinity Metals Corp. has announced its intention to extend the exercise period of 6,000,000 outstanding share purchase warrants. Originally set to expire on March 30, 2025, the new expiration date is March 30, 2028, with the exercise price remaining at $0.05 per share. This move could potentially enhance liquidity and provide more time for stakeholders to capitalize on their investments, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on long-term growth and stability in the metal exploration industry.

Affinity Metals is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of strategic metal deposits within North America.

