Afentra Strengthens Leadership with New Audit Chair Appointment

Afentra ( (GB:AET) ) just unveiled an update.

Afentra plc has appointed Andrew Osborne as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, effective November 10, 2025. Osborne, with over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas sector, brings significant financial and governance expertise, which is expected to enhance Afentra’s governance framework and support its strategic focus on value-accretive opportunities in Africa.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AET is a Neutral.

Afentra’s strong financial performance, characterized by significant revenue and profit growth, is the most significant factor contributing to the stock score. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, which tempers the overall outlook. The stock’s undervaluation, as indicated by its low P/E ratio, provides a potential upside, but the absence of a dividend yield may limit its appeal to certain investors.

More about Afentra

Afentra plc is an upstream oil and gas company focused on acquiring production and development assets in Africa. It aims to support a responsible energy transition by partnering with international oil companies and host governments. The company holds interests in several blocks offshore and onshore Angola, as well as in Somaliland.

Average Trading Volume: 599,314

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £101.1M

