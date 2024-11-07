Afentra Highlights Strong Growth and Financial Stability

Afentra (GB:AET) has released an update.

Afentra PLC reports significant operational and financial progress, with successful maintenance and upgrades at Block 3/05 leading to increased production rates. The company maintains a solid financial position with $37.4 million in cash and low net debt, thanks to strategic crude sales and hedging. Upcoming developments in the Kwanza Onshore Basin and a planned crude sale in Q4 2024 position Afentra for future growth.

