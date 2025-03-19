Afcons Infrastructure Wins Global MIKE Award for Innovation

Afcons Infrastructure Limited ( (IN:AFCONS) ) just unveiled an update.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd has been awarded the Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprise (MIKE) Award 2024 at both the Global and India levels, marking it as the only infrastructure company worldwide and from India to receive this honor. This recognition highlights Afcons’ commitment to knowledge management as a key differentiator, with initiatives like an in-house online knowledge library and technical training contributing to efficient project execution and sustained excellence.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is a flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It has a legacy of over six decades, with a strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally. As per the latest ENR survey, Afcons is ranked in the Top 140 international Contractors globally; 12th in Bridges and 14th in Marine & Ports.

