AF Gruppen’s HTB Secures Major Contract for Fatland Ølen Expansion

Helgesen Tekniske Bygg AS, part of AF Gruppen, has secured a NOK 213 million contract to expand Fatland Ølen’s meat processing facility, incorporating modern and energy-efficient solutions. This project, developed in close collaboration with the client, underscores HTB’s ongoing partnership with Fatland Ølen and is set to begin in June 2025, with completion expected by the end of 2026.

AF Gruppen ASA is a company involved in construction and engineering, providing services such as building and infrastructure development. Helgesen Tekniske Bygg AS (HTB) is a subsidiary that specializes in turnkey construction projects.

