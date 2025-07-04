AF Gruppen to Build New Wastewater Treatment Plant in Gävle

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

AF Gruppen ASA ( (AGRUF) ) has shared an update.

AF Gruppen’s subsidiary, Kanonaden Entreprenad Mälardalen AB, in collaboration with ByggDialog AB, is set to construct a new wastewater treatment plant in Gävle for Gästrike Vatten. The project, valued at approximately SEK 500 million, involves significant groundwork and technical coordination, and is expected to enhance the region’s water treatment capabilities. Scheduled to start in Q3 2025 and complete by Q2 2032, this initiative underscores AF Gruppen’s commitment to infrastructure development and its strategic collaboration with industry partners.

Average Trading Volume: 26,952

Current Market Cap: NOK16.77B

