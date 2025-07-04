AF Gruppen Secures NOK 400 Million Contract for Oslo Police HQ Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from AF Gruppen ASA ( (AGRUF) ).

AF Gruppen has secured a NOK 400 million contract from Statsbygg to construct a new building adjacent to the police headquarters in Oslo. The project, which will be executed in collaboration with Statsbygg and the police, is set to begin in 2025, with completion expected in 2028, enhancing AF Gruppen’s portfolio in public infrastructure projects.

More about AF Gruppen ASA

AF Gruppen ASA is a leading construction and civil engineering company, focusing on infrastructure, environmental projects, and building construction. The company is known for its expertise in collaborative contracts and has a strong presence in the Norwegian market.

Average Trading Volume: 26,952

Current Market Cap: NOK16.77B

