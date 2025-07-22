AF Gruppen Secures Major Sports Hall Project in Göteborg

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AF Gruppen ASA ( (AGRUF) ) has provided an update.

AF Bygg Väst, a subsidiary of AF Gruppen Sverige, has secured a contract to construct a new multi-sports hall in Slottsskogen, Göteborg, valued at approximately MSEK 215. The project, commissioned by the Sports and Association Administration in Göteborg City, signifies the company’s strong presence and trusted partnership in the region, with initial work starting in June 2025 and completion expected by June 2027.

More about AF Gruppen ASA

AF Gruppen ASA is a leading construction and civil engineering company in Sweden, known for its comprehensive building services and infrastructure projects. The company focuses on delivering high-quality construction solutions across various sectors, including residential, commercial, and public infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 24,456

Current Market Cap: NOK17.1B

