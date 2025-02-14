AF Gruppen Reports Strong Q4 2024 Performance and Proposes Higher Dividend

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

AF Gruppen ASA ( (AGRUF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AF Gruppen ASA reported solid financial results for the 4th quarter of 2024, with revenue reaching MNOK 8,595 and a profit before tax of MNOK 589. The company achieved a significant increase in their profit margin to 6.9% for the quarter. Despite a decrease in annual order intake, the 4th quarter order intake was robust, leading to a strong order reserve by year-end. The board has proposed a higher dividend of NOK 5.00 per share, reflecting confidence in the company’s financial health and future outlook.

More about AF Gruppen ASA

AF Gruppen ASA is a company operating in the construction industry, focusing on delivering construction and civil engineering services. The company is known for its strong market presence and emphasis on infrastructure projects.

YTD Price Performance: 48.19%

Average Trading Volume: 858

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.6B

