AF Gruppen Reports Downturn in Q2 Earnings

AF Gruppen ASA reported a significant decrease in earnings before tax to NOK 21 million in Q2 2024, down from NOK 292 million in the same quarter last year, attributing the weak result to a downward adjustment in a project estimate within its Offshore division. Despite this, the company maintained a solid order backlog of NOK 38,253 million and reduced its net interest-bearing debt to NOK 979 million. The overall revenue for the first half of the year slightly dropped compared to the previous year.

