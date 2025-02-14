AF Gruppen Proposes First Half 2025 Dividend of NOK 5.00 Per Share

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

AF Gruppen ASA ( (AGRUF) ) just unveiled an update.

AF Gruppen ASA has announced its proposal to distribute a dividend of NOK 5.00 per share for the first half of 2025, which will be finalized at the general meeting on May 15, 2025. This distribution marks a repayment of excess capital, indicating a strong financial position, potentially enhancing investor confidence and market perception.

More about AF Gruppen ASA

YTD Price Performance: 48.19%

Average Trading Volume: 858

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.59B

See more data about AGRUF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.