AF Gruppen Proposes First Half 2025 Dividend of NOK 5.00 Per Share

AF Gruppen ASA ( (AGRUF) ) just unveiled an update.
AF Gruppen ASA has announced its proposal to distribute a dividend of NOK 5.00 per share for the first half of 2025, which will be finalized at the general meeting on May 15, 2025. This distribution marks a repayment of excess capital, indicating a strong financial position, potentially enhancing investor confidence and market perception.
YTD Price Performance: 48.19%
Average Trading Volume: 858
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: $1.59B
