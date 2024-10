AF Gruppen ASA (AGRUF) has released an update.

AF Gruppen’s subsidiary Betonmast has secured a contract worth around NOK 250 million to rehabilitate and extend Hovin Primary School in Spydeberg, aiming to transform it into a community hub. The project involves refurbishing 5,200 m² of the current school and adding a new 2,200 m² extension, with construction slated to begin in spring 2025.

For further insights into AGRUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.