AF Gruppen ASA (AGRUF) has released an update.

AF Gruppen ASA has announced the launch of a share buyback program to acquire up to 200,000 shares for a total of NOK 30 million. The program, approved by the annual general meeting, is set to run from September 16 to October 4, 2024, with shares to be bought at market price and earmarked for the company’s employee share scheme.

For further insights into AGRUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.