Aéroports de Paris Announces Bond Buyback Results

Aéroports de Paris SA announced the results of its buyback offer for euro bonds issued in 2020, following a dual-tranche bond issue. The company accepted repurchase offers for a total nominal amount of 250 million euros, leaving 750 million euros of the existing bonds in circulation. This financial maneuver is part of the company’s strategy to manage its debt effectively, potentially impacting its financial stability and market positioning.

Aéroports de Paris SA, known as the ADP Group, operates and designs airports both in Paris and globally. In 2024, it managed 26 airports, welcoming nearly 364 million passengers, including over 103 million at its Parisian airports. The company focuses on providing high-quality service and hospitality, pursuing decarbonization strategies, and transforming airports into multi-energy and multimodal hubs. It has strategic partnerships with TAV Airports in Turkey and the Middle East, and GMR Airports in India and Southeast Asia. In 2024, the group’s revenue was 6,158 million euros with a net profit of 342 million euros.

YTD Price Performance: -11.33%

Average Trading Volume: 46,063

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €9.93B

