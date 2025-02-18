Aerometrex Appoints Robert Veitch as Acting CEO

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Aerometrex Ltd. ( (AU:AMX) ) has issued an announcement.

Aerometrex Limited has appointed Robert Veitch as Acting Chief Executive Officer following the resignation of Steve Masters. Veitch, who joined Aerometrex in 2024 as General Manager of MetroMap, brings extensive leadership experience in digital innovation and technology. His appointment signals a strategic focus on accelerating revenue growth and profitability. The Board expressed confidence in Veitch’s deep expertise in 3D technology and his ability to lead the company towards new growth opportunities.

More about Aerometrex Ltd.

Aerometrex Limited is a leading aerial mapping company that specializes in an aerial imagery subscription service called MetroMap, along with LiDAR and 3D services. Operating throughout Australia and extending its 3D services globally, Aerometrex was established in 1980 and is recognized for its strong board and executive team with significant industry experience.

YTD Price Performance: -5.00%

Average Trading Volume: 11,099

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$27.07M

