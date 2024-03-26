Aero Energy Advances Uranium Exploration with Airborne Survey

Angold Resources Ltd (TSE:AERO) has released an update.

Aero Energy Ltd has launched an expansive VTEM™ Plus airborne survey over their uranium properties on the Athabasca Basin’s Northern Rim, employing advanced technology to detect high-grade uranium deposits. The survey aims to refine drill targets across the underexplored Sun Dog and Murmac properties, capitalizing on recent investments which have identified numerous promising sites for immediate exploration. This initiative is set to enhance Aero’s exploration strategy in a region known for significant uranium findings.

