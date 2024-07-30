Aeris Resources Stresses Caution in Q4 FY24 Results

Aeris Resources Limited (AU:AIS) has released an update.

In its Q4 FY24 results, Aeris Resources Limited emphasized that the presentation should be viewed alongside its continuous disclosure obligations to the ASX, highlighting the use of non-standard financial measures and warning investors about the potential risks of forward-looking statements, especially in the current volatile economic climate. The company disclaimed any responsibility for investment decisions based on the presentation, underscoring the importance of independent professional advice.

