Aeris Resources Corrects AGM Notice for Accurate Voting Entitlements

The latest update is out from Aeris Resources Limited ( (AU:AIS) ).

Aeris Resources Limited has issued a correction to its Notice of Annual General Meeting, initially published on 20 October 2025. The correction pertains to the date for determining voting entitlements, which should be 7.00pm on Wednesday, 19 November 2025, instead of the previously stated Monday, 17 November 2025. This amendment ensures accurate shareholder participation in the upcoming meeting, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and effective stakeholder communication.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AIS) stock is a Buy with a A$0.65 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aeris Resources Limited stock, see the AU:AIS Stock Forecast page.

More about Aeris Resources Limited

Aeris Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration and production of copper and other precious metals. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker AIS and is committed to expanding its market presence and enhancing shareholder value through strategic operations and resource development.

Average Trading Volume: 6,237,055

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$448.2M

