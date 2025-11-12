Aeries Technology, Inc. Reports Positive Turnaround in Q3 2025

Aeries Technology, Inc. ( (AERT) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Aeries Technology, Inc. presented to its investors.

Aeries Technology, Inc. is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation and business transformation, primarily serving private equity portfolio companies with technology-driven execution. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, Aeries Technology, Inc. showcased a positive turnaround with a net income of $642,000 compared to a net loss in the previous year. The company reported a gross profit of $5.02 million, driven by a revenue of $17.36 million, which marks an increase from the previous quarter. Key financial metrics highlight a reduction in operating expenses to $3.04 million from $7.67 million in the same period last year, contributing to a positive income from operations. Despite a working capital deficit and challenges such as a significant customer buyout, the company has implemented cost-cutting measures and revised settlement terms with FPA holders to improve liquidity. Looking forward, Aeries Technology, Inc. is focusing on raising additional funds and optimizing its operations to ensure continued growth and stability.

