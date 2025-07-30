AerCap Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend Amid Financial Report Release

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Aercap Holdings ( (AER) ) is now available.

On July 30, 2025, AerCap Holdings announced its interim financial report for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on September 4, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 13, 2025. This dividend is subject to Irish and Dutch withholding taxes, with certain exemptions available for U.S. resident shareholders and others under specific conditions. The announcement reflects AerCap’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders while navigating the complexities of international tax regulations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AER) stock is a Buy with a $131.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AER is a Outperform.

AerCap’s overall stock score of 76 reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment. The company’s robust operational efficiency and upward technical momentum contribute significantly to its attractiveness. Challenges include high leverage and negative free cash flow, requiring careful management.

AerCap Holdings N.V. is a global leader in aircraft leasing, providing comprehensive fleet solutions to airlines worldwide. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and operates in the aviation industry, focusing on leasing aircraft to commercial airlines.

Average Trading Volume: 1,207,709

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $19.75B

