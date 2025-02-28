AEON Stores Enters Licence Agreement with AEON Credit

The latest announcement is out from AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited ( (HK:0984) ).

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited has entered into a Licence Agreement with AEON Credit, allowing the latter to use a shop for one year starting from February 28, 2025, at a monthly fee of HK$295,983. This transaction is classified as a continuing connected transaction under the Listing Rules, requiring annual review and disclosure but exempt from shareholder approval. The agreement reflects strategic collaboration within the AEON group, potentially enhancing operational synergies and market positioning.

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on department store operations and related services. The company is a subsidiary of AEON Co, which is its controlling shareholder.

