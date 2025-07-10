AEON Stores Announces Closure of Register for Upcoming EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited ( (HK:0984) ) has shared an update.

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited has announced the closure of its Register of Members from 24 July 2025 to 29 July 2025 to determine eligibility for attending and voting at its extraordinary general meeting on 29 July 2025. This closure is a procedural step to ensure that only registered shareholders can participate in the meeting, impacting shareholder engagement and decision-making processes.

More about AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited operates in the retail industry, focusing on providing a wide range of consumer goods through its department stores and supermarkets in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 82,646

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$94.9M

