AEON Delight Reports Q1 Growth Amid Upcoming Delisting

An announcement from AEON Delight Co ( (JP:9787) ) is now available.

AEON Delight Co., Ltd. reported an 8% increase in net sales for the three months ending May 31, 2025, compared to the same period in the previous year, with operating and ordinary profits both rising by 14%. However, the company experienced a 3% decline in profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company announced that its shares are scheduled to be delisted, and as a result, no financial forecast or dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, is provided.

More about AEON Delight Co

AEON Delight Co., Ltd. operates in the facility management industry, providing comprehensive services such as cleaning, security, and building maintenance. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on enhancing the value of facilities through its wide range of services.

Average Trading Volume: 84,262

Current Market Cap: Yen238.4B

