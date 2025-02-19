AEON Credit Service Renews Gift Certificate Agreement with AEON Stores

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

AEON Credit Service (Asia) Co., Ltd. ( (HK:0900) ) has shared an update.

AEON Credit Service (Asia) Co., Ltd. has renewed its Gift Certificate Master Agreement with AEON Stores, another subsidiary, for three years starting March 2025. This agreement is deemed a continuing connected transaction under the Listing Rules, requiring reporting, announcement, and annual review but exempt from independent shareholders’ approval due to the applicable percentage ratios. The agreement will allow AEON Credit Service to continue meeting its growing demand for AEON Stores Gift Certificates, enhancing its operational synergy and potentially benefiting stakeholders by leveraging discounts based on purchase volumes.

YTD Price Performance: -0.34%

Average Trading Volume: 85,415

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.44B

