AEON Co. Revises Earnings Forecast Amid Record Revenue and Profit Challenges

AEON Co., Ltd. has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending February 2025, expecting a record high in operating revenue at 10,134 billion yen due to strong sales of essential items and effective private brand strategies. However, operating profit is projected to decline due to higher costs and climate change-driven consumer behavior shifts, impacting the Retail Business. Despite these challenges, AEON anticipates profit increases in its Financial Services, Shopping Center Development, and Services and Specialty Store segments. The company is addressing cost structures and productivity to improve margins, although net income will be affected by one-off losses related to fraudulent credit card use and impairments in China and other segments.

AEON Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, focusing on consumer goods with a strong emphasis on food and daily necessities. The company is known for its private brand, TOPVALU, and has a significant presence in the financial services and supermarket sectors, bolstered by the recent consolidation of Inageya Co., Ltd.

