AEON Co. Announces Strategic Acquisition of TSURUHA HOLDINGS

AEON Co., Ltd. has announced a strategic move to acquire shares of TSURUHA HOLDINGS INC. through a tender offer, aiming to make it a consolidated subsidiary. This acquisition is part of a broader capital and business alliance involving WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD., which will see AEON increase its stake in TSURUHA and facilitate a share exchange to integrate Welcia as a wholly-owned subsidiary. The move is expected to enhance AEON’s market positioning and operational synergy within the retail sector.

AEON Co., Ltd. is a prominent player in the retail industry, focusing on a wide range of consumer goods and services. The company operates extensively in the Japanese market and is known for its strategic business alliances and acquisitions to expand its market reach.

