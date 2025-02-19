Aena S.A. Announces 2024 Fiscal Results Presentation

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

Aena SA ( (ES:AENA) ) has issued an update.

Aena S.M.E. S.A. has announced the schedule for its fiscal year 2024 results presentation, which is set for February 26, 2025. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction for the upcoming year.

More about Aena SA

Aena S.M.E. S.A. operates in the aviation industry, primarily focusing on managing airports and providing air traffic services. The company plays a crucial role in Spain’s transportation infrastructure and is involved in international expansion.

YTD Price Performance: 10.40%

Average Trading Volume: 28,262

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €32.85B

For an in-depth examination of AENA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.