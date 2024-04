AEM Holdings Ltd. (SG:AWX) has released an update.

AEM Holdings Ltd. has reported a transfer of 272,193 treasury shares in connection with its Performance Share Plan, reducing its holdings from 2,985,129 shares to 2,712,936. The transfer, which took place on April 1, 2024, represents a decrease from 0.966% to 0.877% of the total ordinary shares outstanding, with the transferred shares valued at S$920,162.34.

For further insights into SG:AWX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.