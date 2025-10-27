Aelis Farma’s New Study: AEF0117’s Impact on THC Metabolism

Aelis Farma SA ((FR:AELIS)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: The clinical study titled A Double Blind, Placebo-controlled Trial in Healthy Volunteers to Investigate the Effect of Multiple Oral Doses of AEF0117 Versus Placebo on the Pharmacokinetics of THC and Its Metabolites 11 OH THC and THC COOH When Smoking Cannabis aims to explore how AEF0117 affects the processing of THC and its metabolites in the body. Conducted by Aelis Farma in collaboration with the National Institute on Drug Abuse, this study targets recreational cannabis users to address cannabis abuse issues.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests AEF0117, a drug administered in soft capsules, to determine its impact on THC pharmacokinetics. Participants will receive either AEF0117 or a placebo to compare outcomes.

Study Design: This Phase 1 interventional study is randomized and uses a parallel assignment model. It is double-blind, meaning neither participants nor researchers know who receives the treatment or placebo, ensuring unbiased results. The primary goal is treatment-focused.

Study Timeline: The study is set to begin on April 29, 2024, with its last update submitted on November 27, 2024. These dates mark the planning and preparation stages, with recruitment yet to commence.

Market Implications: This study could influence Aelis Farma’s stock performance by showcasing innovation in addressing cannabis abuse. Positive results might boost investor confidence, while the involvement of a reputable collaborator like NIDA adds credibility. Competitors in the cannabis treatment sector will likely monitor these developments closely.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue