Aeeris Ltd Reports Solid Quarter, Expands Services

Aeeris Ltd, specializing in severe weather and natural hazard services, reported strong quarterly results with operating cash flows of $1.159 million and a robust financial position, including $2.19 million in cash with no debt. Despite a seasonal dip in customer receipts, the company is optimistic about correcting this in the next quarter and continues to innovate, as evidenced by the beta release of its Climatics B2C offering and plans for expansion into New Zealand. Operational efficiency is a focus, with developments in automated alert systems and pursuits for ISO 27001 Certification to facilitate client onboarding.

