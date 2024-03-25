Aecon Group Announces Q1 2024 Results Webcast

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has released an update.

Aecon Group Inc. is set to unveil its first quarter financial results for 2024 on April 24, after market close, followed by a conference call and live webcast the next morning. Interested parties can register for the call in advance and view the accompanying presentation on Aecon’s investor website. A replay of the event will be made available shortly after for those who cannot attend live.

