AECI Ltd’s AGM Approves All Resolutions, Reinforcing Governance

AECI Ltd ( (GB:87FZ) ) has shared an update.

AECI Ltd, a company incorporated in South Africa, held its 101st Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 27, 2025, where all proposed ordinary and special resolutions were approved by the necessary majority of votes. Key resolutions included the re-appointment of the independent external auditor, re-election of several directors, and approval of directors’ fees, among others. This successful approval of resolutions reflects strong shareholder support and is likely to reinforce AECI’s governance and operational strategies, potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

More about AECI Ltd

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £410.2M

